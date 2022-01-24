Search

24 Jan 2022

Kilkenny park named ‘Ireland’s Best Activity Provider’ by Reader Travel Awards

Kilkenny park wins ‘Ireland’s Best Activity Provider’ award

Kids at play in Castlecomer Discovery Park

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Castlecomer Discovery Park in North Kilkenny has been named as ‘Ireland’s Best Activity Provider’ for 2022.

The major accolade was awarded by Reader Travel Awards, an annual competition that showcases the best of Ireland.

Set in the former grounds of the Wandesforde Estate, Castlecomer Discovery Park comprises of 80 acres of stunning natural woodland and lakes.

It began as a community project to rejuvenate the town of Castlecomer following the closure of the coal mines in 1969.

Castlecomer Discovery Park has grown from strength to strength since then, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

A huge range of outdoor activities are offered at the Park including tree-top adventure walking, archery, octagonal high ropes, boating, axe-throwing and ziplining!

The staff are renowned for their excellent approach to visitors of all ages and the Park also offers ample parking on-site.

Commenting on the award, Castlecomer Municipal District Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick stated that 'Castlecomer Discovery Park has become a huge source of pride in the locality and has played a key role in the rejuvenation of Castlecomer in recent years'.

"It's brilliant that the Park is getting the recognition that it so thoroughly deserves and hopefully it will continue to grow and bring more footfall to the area looking forward," he added.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media