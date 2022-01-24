Kilkenny park named ‘Ireland’s Best Activity Provider’ by Reader Travel Awards

Castlecomer Discovery Park in North Kilkenny has been named as ‘Ireland’s Best Activity Provider’ for 2022.

The major accolade was awarded by Reader Travel Awards, an annual competition that showcases the best of Ireland.

Set in the former grounds of the Wandesforde Estate, Castlecomer Discovery Park comprises of 80 acres of stunning natural woodland and lakes.

It began as a community project to rejuvenate the town of Castlecomer following the closure of the coal mines in 1969.

Castlecomer Discovery Park has grown from strength to strength since then, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

A huge range of outdoor activities are offered at the Park including tree-top adventure walking, archery, octagonal high ropes, boating, axe-throwing and ziplining!

The staff are renowned for their excellent approach to visitors of all ages and the Park also offers ample parking on-site.

Commenting on the award, Castlecomer Municipal District Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick stated that 'Castlecomer Discovery Park has become a huge source of pride in the locality and has played a key role in the rejuvenation of Castlecomer in recent years'.

"It's brilliant that the Park is getting the recognition that it so thoroughly deserves and hopefully it will continue to grow and bring more footfall to the area looking forward," he added.