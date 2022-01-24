Search

24 Jan 2022

Castlecomer student wins prestigious UCC Quercus entrance scholarship

A fantastic achievement for Ciaran Kehoe

KILKENNY

Ciaran Kehoe is currently in his first year of studying dentistry

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

24 Jan 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A past pupil of Castlecomer Community School has been awarded the Prestigious Quercus Entrance Scholarship by University College Cork.

Ciaran Kehoe is currently in his first year of studying dentistry in the famed Munster Academy.

The Quercus Entrance Scholarship is awarded to First Year undergraduate students, who are admitted via CAO into a full-time Level 8 primary degree programme offered by UCC.

The recipients are selected on the basis of being among the top 15 students in the college with respect to Leaving Certificate
Examination points in 2021. Ciaran will receive his Scholarship on Tuesday, January 25.

Principal of Castlecomer Community School Pat Murphy said it was a magnificent achievement by the former Castlecomer Community School student.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media