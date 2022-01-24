Castlecomer student wins prestigious UCC Quercus entrance scholarship

Ciaran Kehoe is currently in his first year of studying dentistry
A past pupil of Castlecomer Community School has been awarded the Prestigious Quercus Entrance Scholarship by University College Cork.
The Quercus Entrance Scholarship is awarded to First Year undergraduate students, who are admitted via CAO into a full-time Level 8 primary degree programme offered by UCC.
The recipients are selected on the basis of being among the top 15 students in the college with respect to Leaving Certificate
Examination points in 2021. Ciaran will receive his Scholarship on Tuesday, January 25.
Principal of Castlecomer Community School Pat Murphy said it was a magnificent achievement by the former Castlecomer Community School student.
