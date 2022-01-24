Nasty incident of criminal damage in Graignamanagh

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their help in solving an unusual crime in Graignamanagh over the weekend.
A series of spikes were found stuck in the white paint of the stop line on the Quay on Friday night. A number of spikes had become embedded in the tyre of a car. The incident occurred on Friday between 11pm and midnight.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them in Castlecomer Garda Station.
