24 Jan 2022

Active Travel funding will help Kilkenny reach carbon neutral target - Minister Noonan

Malcolm Noonan , Minister of State

Mary Cody

24 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Minister of State, Malcolm Noonan has welcomed €3 million in funding for Active Travel projects in Kilkenny.
“This Active Travel funding is a welcome help for transport mobility in Kilkenny. It is a clear commitment by this Government that we are committed to creating safer walking and cycling routes for those of all ages, to improving urban air quality, and to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

"I was delighted to work with Kilkenny County Council and Minister Eamon Ryan to help secure this funding for both counties and I look forward to seeing these projects making an impact on the ground.”

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, today confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated funds to Ireland's local authorities with a view to spending €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022, including €3 million on projects in Kilkenny.

Projects to be delivered in Kilkenny include the city centre traffic management plan (€15,000), Cootes Lane to Ring Road (€150,000), public lighting improvements along footpaths, walkways  and cycleways (€100,000), laneway and street network to west of city centre (€100,000),  safe school zones (€100,000), city demarcation and gateways (€250,000),  Greensbridge upgrade (€100,000) and Ring Road cycle facility upgrade €100,000. 

Funding has also been allocated for ancillary cycling facilities (€100,000), Bridge Street Callan one way system (€500,000), Flaggy Lane Callan footpath and cycleway (€70,000), footpath development (various locations) (€100,000), Safe to Schools Programme (support infrastructure) (€100,000) and low cost junction tightening/pedestrian crossing schemes in Kilkenny City (€200,000). Other projects that will benefit from the funding include Light Segregation Cycle Schemes (€50,000), Low-Cost Permeability Measures in Kilkenny City (€100,000), North Western Environs Cycle Routes Improvements (€150,000), North Eastern Environs Cycle Routes Improvements (€125,000), Southern Environ Cycle Routes Improvements (€100,000), the Kilkenny City Inner Orbital Route and Pedestrian Improvement Scheme (€100,000), footpath development (various locations) (€80,000),  the Vicar Street Improvement Study (€25,000), the Watergate Urban Park Study (€25,000), George Semple Bridge Improvement Works Study (€25,000), Bridge Improvement Works Study in Goresbridge (€20,000)and the staff costs of the  Kilkenny County Council Active Travel Office (€215,000).

 

