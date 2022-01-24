Search

24 Jan 2022

Windgap’s magnificent seven help Mullinahone reach All-Ireland final

Well done girls

KILKENNY

Lorraine O'Shea, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone celebrate after the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final PICTURE: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

24 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

Cross-border rivalries were put to one side as a Kilkenny contingent helped a Tipperary team kick on to a ladies Gaelic football All-Ireland final.

Windgap’s magnificent seven - Denise Gaule, Lorraine O’Shea, Aisling Foley, Molly Walsh, Michaela Kenneally, Catherine and Denise Foley - were part of the Mullinahone ladies panel who beat Galway and Connacht champions St Brendan’s to reach the junior All-Ireland final.

While the Kilkenny contingent play their games with the Tipp club they didn’t have too far to go for the semi-final, which was played in John Locke Park, Callan on Sunday. They made themselves right at home, taking an early 1-2 to 0-2 lead thanks to a goal from top scorer Lorraine O’Shea, who hit 1-4.

Key Score
That goal proved to be the key score of the game as, despite their best efforts, St Brendan’s couldn’t claw the gap back. They spent long spells of the game camped in Mullinahone territory, but two Denise Gaule points helped Mullinahone advance on a 1-6 to 0-6 scoreline.

Mullinahone can now look forward to a meeting with St Jude’s on February 2. Win and some football All-Ireland medals could be heading Noreside!

The sides were:

Mullinahone: Alice Browning; Eimear Horan, Grainne Horan, Aoife O’Brien;
Emma Cody, Molly Walsh, Jennifer Brett; Nicole Shelly; Aoibhe O’Shea, Catherine Foley,
Michaela Kenneally, Lorraine O’Shea1-4 (0-3f), Chloe Gunn, Denise Gaule 0-2, Claire Egan.
Subs: Holly Carroll, Marian Gillman. Alison Fennelly, Lucy White. Leanne Altamimi. Mary
Kate Cronin, Lauren Donovan, Jessica Dowling, Katie Egan, Aisling Foley, Denise Foley,
Aimee Moloney, Nicola O’Dwyer, Anna Ryan.
St Brendan’s: Sinéad Kelly; Sarah Kelly, Nora Ward; Aoife McDonagh, Laura Shaughnessy,
Maria Mitchell, Laura Farrell; Ellen Muldoon, Leann Walsh 0-1.; Aoife Martin, Ava Trayers,
Linda Booth; Liadan Greally 0-1, Michelle Delaney 0-4 (0-2f), Becca Conway. Subs: Nicola
Crean, Hazel Hevehan Niamh Bury. Ciara O’Malley, Sinéad Langan, Sinéad Flynn, Louise Carthy. Ria Connolly, Chloe Connolly. Eimear Shaughnessy, Izzy Daly, Alanna Healy, Lucia
Daly, Ciara Collins, Grace Scanlon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media