Windgap’s magnificent seven help Mullinahone reach All-Ireland final

Lorraine O'Shea, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone celebrate after the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final PICTURE: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Cross-border rivalries were put to one side as a Kilkenny contingent helped a Tipperary team kick on to a ladies Gaelic football All-Ireland final.
Windgap’s magnificent seven - Denise Gaule, Lorraine O’Shea, Aisling Foley, Molly Walsh, Michaela Kenneally, Catherine and Denise Foley - were part of the Mullinahone ladies panel who beat Galway and Connacht champions St Brendan’s to reach the junior All-Ireland final.
While the Kilkenny contingent play their games with the Tipp club they didn’t have too far to go for the semi-final, which was played in John Locke Park, Callan on Sunday. They made themselves right at home, taking an early 1-2 to 0-2 lead thanks to a goal from top scorer Lorraine O’Shea, who hit 1-4.
Key Score
That goal proved to be the key score of the game as, despite their best efforts, St Brendan’s couldn’t claw the gap back. They spent long spells of the game camped in Mullinahone territory, but two Denise Gaule points helped Mullinahone advance on a 1-6 to 0-6 scoreline.
Mullinahone can now look forward to a meeting with St Jude’s on February 2. Win and some football All-Ireland medals could be heading Noreside!
The sides were:
Mullinahone: Alice Browning; Eimear Horan, Grainne Horan, Aoife O’Brien;
Emma Cody, Molly Walsh, Jennifer Brett; Nicole Shelly; Aoibhe O’Shea, Catherine Foley,
Michaela Kenneally, Lorraine O’Shea1-4 (0-3f), Chloe Gunn, Denise Gaule 0-2, Claire Egan.
Subs: Holly Carroll, Marian Gillman. Alison Fennelly, Lucy White. Leanne Altamimi. Mary
Kate Cronin, Lauren Donovan, Jessica Dowling, Katie Egan, Aisling Foley, Denise Foley,
Aimee Moloney, Nicola O’Dwyer, Anna Ryan.
St Brendan’s: Sinéad Kelly; Sarah Kelly, Nora Ward; Aoife McDonagh, Laura Shaughnessy,
Maria Mitchell, Laura Farrell; Ellen Muldoon, Leann Walsh 0-1.; Aoife Martin, Ava Trayers,
Linda Booth; Liadan Greally 0-1, Michelle Delaney 0-4 (0-2f), Becca Conway. Subs: Nicola
Crean, Hazel Hevehan Niamh Bury. Ciara O’Malley, Sinéad Langan, Sinéad Flynn, Louise Carthy. Ria Connolly, Chloe Connolly. Eimear Shaughnessy, Izzy Daly, Alanna Healy, Lucia
Daly, Ciara Collins, Grace Scanlon.
