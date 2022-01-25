Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tommie Hickey

The death has occurred of Tommie Hickey, 37 Riverside Drive, Kilkenny and late of Urlingford, on 23rd January 2022, peacefully, in the presence of his family. Tommie, beloved husband of Agnes and much loved father of Jason, Jeremy and Regina, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Nicky and Michael, sisters Kay, Mary and Bridie, daughter-in-law Roisín, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Valentina, Reuben, Esme and Jude, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 W8 6P) on Tuesday (25th January) from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday please. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stcanicesparish.ie/

Michael Walsh

The death has occurred of Michael Walsh, Belline, Piltown, Kilkenny, formerly of Clogga, Mooncoin. Michael passed away peacefully on Monday in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital Waterford. Pre-deceased by his brother Richard and sisters Peggie and Josephine. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Helen, son Liam, daughter Elaine, brothers Nicholas, Tom and Paul, sisters Teresa and Nora, son-in-law Ciaran, Liam’s partner Jeanne-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Hoyne (née Cahill)

The death has occurred of Mary Hoyne (née Cahill), Corstown, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny / Ballycallan, Kilkenny, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 22nd January 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons James and Thomas, daughter Mary, sisters Margaret, Katty, Brigid, Annie and Philomena, son-in-law Jimmy, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Chloe, Molly and Lily May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

With the support and agreement of Mary’s family, please adhere to guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and social distancing in both the funeral home and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie