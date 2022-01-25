Mayor calls for review of Kilkenny City’s wells

Mayor Andrew McGuinness has called for a review of all the existing wells in Kilkenny with a view to restoring and maintaining them and ensuring the water is safe to drink.

The matter was raised at a recent meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District. Mayor McGuinness spoke of the significance of Kenny’s Well, the well at Lacken Walk and another at Canal Walk and called for a review of all the wells in the city.

“We have many beautiful wells in Kilkenny that are very popular,” he said. “Kenny’s Well is a fine example and has been maintained and looked after by local residents with the help of the local authority. The Hackett family in particular have helped to look after the area for generations and I want to thank them for that.

“People go to Kenny’s Well daily to get water,” he added. “I have met with them and they swear by it. They have been getting water there for years. The area looks fantastic but there is still a lot of work to be done there. Councillor John Coonan also raised this during his term as Mayor.

Back to life

“There are other wells that have fallen into very poor condition but could be brought back to life at very little cost. That was proven recently when two local men took it upon themselves to clear the debris and get the water flowing again at the well on the Canal Walk. I want to thank Jason Morrissey and Stephen Campbell for that.

“The well at the Lacken Walk is locked up and in need of attention,” said Cllr McGuinness. “I visited that well as a child with my father and I often bring my own children to it now. It’s a shame to see it fall into disrepair.

“Not only are these wells often used for drinking water, they are also nice attractions along our public walks. They should be in working order, clean and maintained. It would not be hugely costly and it would be great to bring them back to life.

“A plan is being put in place for Kenny’s Well and I understand that will be coming back before us as elected members soon. Our engineers have agreed to look at all of the wells now and I hope that remedial works will be carried out on them soon.