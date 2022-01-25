Merciless Mooncoin march on to All-Ireland junior decider

Mooncoin showed little mercy as they swatted aside the challenge of Salthill-Knocknacarra to progress to the All Ireland Junior Club final.

The winners had nine different scorers on a day when they were simply too sharp, accurate and clinical for the Galway side.

This result means Mooncoin are just 60 minutes away from atoning for their 2017 final defeat at this grade as they face a Ballygiblin side who enjoyed an equally comfortable passage to the showpiece event.

Although the winners fired 15 wides throughout this encounter, 10 of those came in the second half when the game was finished as a contest.

Despite leading by just three points at the first water break, there was a sense that Mooncoin were only warming to the task at hand.



They produced a clinical second quarter display as they outscored Salthill-Knocknacarra by 1-9 to 0-3 with Kevin Crowley firing to the net.

Willie Coogan’s side banished any hopes of a comeback with John Fitzgerald gathering Máirtin Gannon’s long delivery before expertly dispatching to the net.

Four Patrick Walsh scores on the spin meant that Mooncoin were able to empty the bench in the final quarter as they produced a fierce attacking display.

In the opening stages, Salthill-Knocknacarra, who were without their captain Michael O’Donnell due to a knee injury, took the challenge to the pre match favourites with Daniel O’Flaherty moving them ahead for the first and only time in the contest.

However, the Mooncoin response was emphatic with Killian Hogan, Patrick Walsh (free), Martin O’Neill, Kevin Crowley and John Fitzgerald all firing over scores.

The Kilkenny junior champions should have been further in front but struck four wides before the water break.

This allowed Salthill-Knocknacarra to fightback with Donal O’Shea, who made his Galway debut against Offaly in the Walsh Cup, and Shane Kelly reducing their deficit.

Fitzgerald struck back as Mooncoin led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the first water break.



With the words of Willie Coogan ringing in their ears, Mooncoin improved their accuracy in front of the posts with just one wide in the second quarter as they struck 1-9.

The lively Adam Croke, Walsh (free) and Martin O’Neill all found the target with a Donal O’Shea point Salthill-Knocnacarra’s sole response.

The breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Kevin Crowley raced on to a long ball as he cooly slotted to the net with Mooncoin moving eight points clear.

Adam Croke almost found a second from the next passage of play as his rasping drive was deflected over the crossbar.

Mooncoin and Martin O’Neill in particular were keeping close tabs on O’Shea.

Salthill-Knocknacarra dropped an extra body back in defence which meant O’Shea could be monitored by two players on most occasions.



The pre match favourites continued to justify that tag as Patrick Walsh (two), Killian Hogan and Jim Delahunty all fired over as eight different players troubled the scoreboard in the opening half.

Any hopes of a Salthill-Knocknacarra comeback were quashed as John Fitzgerald latched on to a long Máirtin Gannon delivery to rifle an effort to the roof of the net.

Walsh struck 3-6, 3-4 from play, in their Leinster final win over Offaly side Shamrocks but he was closely monitored as he was often double teamed.

However, he was still accurate from the placed balls as he rifled over three on the spin before arrowing over an effort from play.

Mooncoin’s vast attacking threat meant that even when Walsh was guarded closely, other players could take the scoring burden.

Martin O’Neill hit four points from wing back as the former Kilkenny under-20 hurler showed his class throughout.

Salthill-Knocknacarra failed to find a score in the third quarter as they went hunting for goals with Mooncoin shotstopper Eoin Purcell producing a fine reflex save to deny Canice Crosby.

O’Shea fired over three points in the final quarter for the defeated side but Mooncoin were able to win at a canter as they emptied the bench.

The only concern for Mooncoin was Máirtin Gannon forced off injured as they are now just one win away from atoning for their 2017 final defeat.

Teams and Scorers

Mooncoin: Patrick Walsh (0-8, 0-6 frees), John Fitzgerald (1-5), Kevin Crowley (1-1), Martin O’Neill (0-4), Killian Hogan (0-3), Adam Croke (0-2), Jim Delahunty, James Aylward, Sean Gannon (0-1 each).

Salthill-Knocknacrra: Donal O’Shea (0-6, 0-2 frees), Sean Burke, Daniel O’Flaherty, Shane Kelly, Canice Crosby, Neil Hyland (0-1 each).



Mooncoin: Eoin Purcell, Aidan Doyle, Cormac Daly, Mark Kearns, Martin O’Neill, Paul Henebery, Jim Delahunty, Máirtin Gannon, Sean Gannon, Kevin Crowley, John Fitzgerald, Ciará Quilty, Adam Croke, Patrick Walsh, Killian Hogan.

Subs: Sean O’Dwyer, for Henebery 45 mins, L. Tracey, for Crowley 45 mins, J. Aylward, for M. Gannon 47 mins, inj, J. Delahunty for Walsh 52 mins, C. Brophy, for Delahunty 52 mins.

Salthill-Knocknacarra: Brian Hyland, John Cullinane Quinn, Rory McDonnell, Patrick Rowesome, Stephen Piggott, Gary Waldron, Brendan Moran, Seanie Joyce, Sean Burke, Shane Kelly, Brian Griffin, Donal O’Shea, Daniel O’Flaherty, Fergus Hanney, Canice Crosby.

Subs: Keith Gleeson for Waldron (h-t), Ross Gorey for Griffin (36), E. Gavin for Cullinane-Quinn (43), Neil Hyland for Hanney (43), Rian McNeill for McDonnell (53).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork)