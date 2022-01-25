Public lighting in Pococke delayed by Brexit and Covid

Brexit and Covid are to blame for the delay in finishing the new public lighting at the public walk and open space at the Pococke on the Johnswell Road but the finish line is in sight according to Mayor Andrew McGuinness who wants pressure put on suppliers to speed up delivery.

"Council engineers are doing all they can to get this project finished as soon as possible but unfortunately we are told that Brexit disrupted the supply chain, delaying the delivery of lanterns and Covid disrupted the manufacturing of micro chips that are also used in the lights," said Mayor McGuinness.

"Once the lanterns arrive there is a three-step process between the contractor and Electric Ireland that will also take time. Engineers are confident that the delay will be rectified in a matter of weeks and the lighting will be finished and switched on.

"This is something that all of the elected representatives in Kilkenny City want finished as soon as possible. I have received a lot of queries from people who use the area for walking and with the dark evenings the lighting is an absolute necessity. Along with the other members of the City Municipal District I will continue to put the pressure on until this job is complete," concluded Mayor McGuinness.













