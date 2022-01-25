Kilkenny wood boardwalk reopens after work completed on diseased trees

Silaire Wood Boardwalk. Picture: Jim Whelan
Footpaths and the boardwalk in Silaire wood, Graignamanagh are open to the public again.
The operations to facilitate tree surgery on diseased and dangerous trees is now completed.
Many ash trees in particular had succumbed to ash dieback and required surgery to remove them.
