Community Heritage Grant Scheme now open for Kilkenny applications

The Heritage Council invites applications for our Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2022.

Communities and heritage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are encouraged to apply for funding to support capital projects that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections or objects (including buildings); that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites; The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 16th February 2022 at 5pm.

The aim of this scheme is to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites; that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, or objects (including buildings). The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment. This scheme is intended to enable communities and heritage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to continue their work in this area or to start new initiatives.



Project Timeframe

Projects that can be commenced after an offer date in mid-April and completed before 19th September 2022 can be considered under this scheme.



Who can apply?

• The scheme is open to:

• voluntary and community groups

• heritage-related non-governmental organisations (NGOs)

• not-for-profit heritage organisations

• Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) participants

• Adopt a Monument Programme participants

• Second and third level educational bodies (excludes private institutions)

Applications from other organisations, private companies or individuals will not be considered.

Application Pack

View/download the full Community Grants Scheme information pack click here to go to the Heritage Council website.