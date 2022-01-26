€1.5million boost to Graignamanagh thanks to campervan visitors

Graignamanagh’s Outdoor Activity Hub is bringing a €1.5million boost to the town’s economy every year.



The massive financial boost comes from visitors spending money in local businesses - and it’s not just supermarkets or hospitality benefitting, local councillors have been told.



Summer is not the only time visitors are coming to the campervan facility at the Hub, according to Kilkenny County Council senior engineer Frank Stafford, who has told local Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors there were more than 20 camper vans there on the weekends over Christmas.



Calls are now being made to set up similar campervan parking amenities in other Kilkenny communities.



With the incredible value the campervans bring to Graignamanagh the County Council should look at delivering camper van parking amenities to other parts of the county, Cllr Deirdre Cullen said. “It would be wonderful to see in other areas if possible.”



Social Enterprise

Mr Stafford said a site like the one in Graignamanagh needs a strong local committee, as in Graignamanagh. It is run as a social enterprise. It wasn’t a cheap project.

Sites may be identified in other areas. The market for adventure tourism is increasing and here to stay, Mr Stafford said, and it is something the council will be looking at.