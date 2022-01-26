Councillor seeks larger fines to tackle ‘disgusting’ increase of dumping in Kilkenny

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has called for bigger fines to be imposed for illegal dumping following a significant increase in cases reported across the county.

Last weekend, Cllr Cleere was shocked to discover multiple black sacks full of rubbish dumped in a local stream and contacted the Kilkenny People in relation to the matter.

“What is happening in many of our communities across Kilkenny is disgusting,” he said.

“So many community groups are working tirelessly to ensure their areas are clean and tidy, and they have great pride in their areas. For people to just abuse this by illegally dumping is disgraceful.”

Cllr Cleere says that ‘the current fine level of €150 does not seem to be working’ and that ‘as a county and a society we need to demand better’.

“I have already spoken with senior Kilkenny County Council officials about the possibility of increasing the minimum fine to those who are found guilty of illegal dumping, and will be campaigning hard to see this figure increased to a minimum fine of €1,000,” he added.

The local authority have found clues from the rubbish (pictured above) that they hope will lead them to the culprit, and Cllr Cleere has commended their response.