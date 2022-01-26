Kilkenny boss turns attention towards National Hurling League

For pre-season fare, it was certainly an all action contest in Chadwicks Wexford Park last Saturday.

Both sides came into the game after victories over Laois in the previous two weekends and after a cracking draw, Kilkenny boss Brian Cody gave his thoughts on the game.

“It was a really competitive game, serious game and they got a very good start in building up a bit of a lead but we came back into it well before the first water break,” he said.

“After the water break though we weren’t in the game at all and in the second half we were under pressure at times and you’d be thinking to yourself, we need to get back into it but we finished strongly and ended up drawing.

“We could have even won it late on so we are very happy with the attitude of all the players with the way they stuck at it and refused to lie down.”



Conor McDonald’s late leveller was enough to send Wexford into the Walsh Cup final and while acknowledging that they would have liked to win the game, Cody’s eyes are now fixed on the upcoming league campaign.

“We would have liked to have made the final in Croke Park next week but at the same time we are content that we can have a 15 v 15 game amongst ourselves a week before the league.

“In saying that we fought very hard to win. We still have things to work on ahead of the Antrim game.

“Everything is geared towards the championship and the league gives players the chance to show that they belong in the team for the summer so it will be good to get some competitive action,” he said.



Kilkenny were much changed from their first outing against Laois but there was still places for Mikey Butler, Eoin O’Shea and Chris Bolger on the starting team as well as Robbie Buckley, David Blanchfield and Colum Prendiville off the bench and all six players played their part.

“Our subs were hugely important,” the manager said. “Obviously it’s the Walsh Cup and it is January, so we are trying to look at players and see how lads go and I’d be happy with how everyone performed.

“This time of the year is all about finding the players that we need to be part of our panel for the championship and we have a big training squad there at the moment.

“That squad will have to be cut so players are being given the opportunity to either play themselves into the panel or at the same time play themselves out of the panel and we look at all the aspects of play in what the players are doing.

“We’ve used a lot of new players and I’ve been very happy as the lads have been training very hard and putting in a lot of work.

“Everyone is not going to go out and play the way they’d like to play but as long as the spirit and attitude is good, that’s what we are looking for.”

Saturday’s game saw a number of established stars return to action while there are still a couple of lads nursing injuries or just getting back into the swing of things including Conor Delaney and Paddy Deegan.

“Conor and Paddy are two players that are just ready to get back into full training and they’ve gone through a lot of work and rehab but certainly now they are ready to make the step up to full training,” confirmed the manager.



News that the water breaks are due to come to an end this week ahead of the start of the league is most welcome to Cody, who feels that getting rid of the Maor Foirne was a big mistake.

“I don’t think there is a need for the water break at all and what’s way more important as far as I’m concerned is to reintroduce the Maor Foirne.

“It’s nearly impossible to communicate with players when there is no Maor Foirne involved and it was a massive mistake to get rid of them in the first place.

“I would love to see them come back as hurling is a game where you need to give the players time to make switches or whatever it is,” he finished. “Why it was done away with I don’t really know.”