Thyestes Chase 2022- All the Runners and Riders

Local jockey Danny Mullins won the race aboard Total Recall in 2020. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Gowran Park will play host to another top class edition of the Goffs Thyestes Chase tomorrow afternoon.
With huge crowds flocking back to the track, the 3 mile event looks a cracking contest with the maximum 18 runners going to post.
The race is worth €100,000 in prize money and it has a storied tradition with a number of famous winners including Arkle, Flying Bolt, Hedgehunter and Numbersixvalverde.
First run in 1954 the race is usually contested by horses who go on to run in the Grand National and this year's contest sees 2021 winner Coko Beach aiming for back to back wins.
RTE will provide live coverage of all the action with the tapes going down for the big race at 3.05pm
Thyestes Chase runners and riders
Chris's Dream - Mark Walsh
Brahma Bull - Brian Hayes
Eklat De Rire - Rachael Blackmore
Franco De Port - Paul Townend
Escaria Ten - Adrian Heskin
Ontheropes - Sean O'Keeffe
Coko Beach - Davy Russell
Scarlet And Dove - Shane Fitzgerald
Class Conti - Bryan Cooper
Agusta Gold - Danny Mullins
Braeside - Jack Kennedy
Longhouse Poet - Darragh O'Keeffe
Ex Patriot - Donal McInerney
Death Duty - Jordan Gainford
Smoking Gun - Denis O'Regan
Foxy Jacks - Jonathan Moore
Mister Fogpatches - Richard Deegan
Diol Ker - Sam Ewing
