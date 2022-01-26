Search

26 Jan 2022

Beautiful walking trails extended in Kilkenny's Woodstock Estate

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Woodstock Gardens

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

26 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Refurbishment of traditional walking trails through the Woodstock Estate in Inistioge have opened up the beautiful area to visitors.


Many kilometers of walkways have been reopened to the public in the last four years, thanks to funding under the ORIS (Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme).
Work on the Ladies Loop and the Woodstock Loop began in 2018 and this has opened up 3.5km of paths.


In 2020/21 work was done to uncover a path to the Brownsford Stream area that had been lost for decades. This added 2km to walkable pathways.
Another 3.25km of paths will include a pedestrian bridge and spectacular views of the waterfall.


Woodstock is an amazing place at all times of the year, Cllr Deirdre Cullen said.
Thanks to the recent disability funding for parking and playground facilities the estate received more and more people can enjoy the area, she added.

QUIZ: Is this place in Kilkenny or Wexford?

LIST - Ten of Kilkenny's top family staycation experiences!

South-East search and rescue base that regularly serves Kilkenny to be retained

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media