Beautiful walking trails extended in Kilkenny's Woodstock Estate

Woodstock Gardens
Refurbishment of traditional walking trails through the Woodstock Estate in Inistioge have opened up the beautiful area to visitors.
Many kilometers of walkways have been reopened to the public in the last four years, thanks to funding under the ORIS (Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme).
Work on the Ladies Loop and the Woodstock Loop began in 2018 and this has opened up 3.5km of paths.
In 2020/21 work was done to uncover a path to the Brownsford Stream area that had been lost for decades. This added 2km to walkable pathways.
Another 3.25km of paths will include a pedestrian bridge and spectacular views of the waterfall.
Woodstock is an amazing place at all times of the year, Cllr Deirdre Cullen said.
Thanks to the recent disability funding for parking and playground facilities the estate received more and more people can enjoy the area, she added.
