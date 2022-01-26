Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Joe Doherty

The death has occurred of Joe Doherty (Assumption Place, Kilkenny) January 25, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Joe, beloved husband of the late Eithna and much loved father of Ina and Niamh, sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Dolly, grandchildren Adam, Megan and Bryan, great granddaughter Pippa, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (26th Jan) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass for Joe may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/. Please continue to adhere to mask wearing protocol in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

Kathleen (Kitty) Gannon (née Kennedy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Gannon (née Kennedy), Ballyspellan, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Kitty died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Fennor Care Facility Urlingford. Predeceased by her husband Michael and brother Richard. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Michelle, son in law Tony, adoring grandchildren James and Michael, brothers Tom, Jim, Pete and Sean, sisters Eileen, Bridget and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. Kitty's Funeral Mass can be viewed by pressing the following link churchcamlive.ie.

Valentine (Val) Lee

The death has occurred of Valentine (Val) Lee, Main Street, Stoneyford, Kilkenny. Suddenly, but peacefully at Waterford University Hospital, on Monday, January 24. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Teresa, son Rob, grandsons Stephen and Robert, brother Albert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday, January 27, from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Stoneyford for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. With the support and agreement of Val’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing in the funeral home and church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.