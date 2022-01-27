Search

27 Jan 2022

Bicentenary of Freshford painter will be celebrated in May

Bicentenary of Freshford painter will be celebrated in May

A painted by Edmund Fitzpatrick

Reporter:

Mary Cody

27 Jan 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Calling all art lovers! Do you own an Edmund Fitzpatrick painting? If so, the committee at Ionad Lachtain Heritage Centre in Freshford would like to hear from you. 

Edmund Fitzpatrick was born in Freshford in February 1822. The bicentenary of his birth will be celebrated at Ionad Lachtain Heritage Centre in May with an exhibition of his available paintings and some illustrations from the Illustrated London News where he was a regular contributor. The accompanying photograph is of one of his paintings which was published by the late Desmond McCheane  in “We Grew Up Around Freshford” in 1982. It is in private ownership in Kilkenny. There are two Fitzpatrick paintings on public view at Kilkenny Castle. It was only through the persistence of the curator at the gallery there that these two paintings returned some years ago to Kilkenny Castle by way of Brussels and Paris! In recent years, two Fitzpatrick paintings were sold in Irish auctions so there is still interest in his work. Research has shown that he received commissions to paint on many occasions.   

A booklet on the life and works of Edmund Fitzpatrick will be published in May. With that in mind, the committee is appealing to the public for information on any other Fitzpatrick paintings that may exist in Kilkenny. Confidentiality will be maintained. The committee can be contacted by email at stlachtainschurch@gmail.com or 087 6789 239. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media