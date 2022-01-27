Bicentenary of Freshford painter will be celebrated in May

Calling all art lovers! Do you own an Edmund Fitzpatrick painting? If so, the committee at Ionad Lachtain Heritage Centre in Freshford would like to hear from you.

Edmund Fitzpatrick was born in Freshford in February 1822. The bicentenary of his birth will be celebrated at Ionad Lachtain Heritage Centre in May with an exhibition of his available paintings and some illustrations from the Illustrated London News where he was a regular contributor. The accompanying photograph is of one of his paintings which was published by the late Desmond McCheane in “We Grew Up Around Freshford” in 1982. It is in private ownership in Kilkenny. There are two Fitzpatrick paintings on public view at Kilkenny Castle. It was only through the persistence of the curator at the gallery there that these two paintings returned some years ago to Kilkenny Castle by way of Brussels and Paris! In recent years, two Fitzpatrick paintings were sold in Irish auctions so there is still interest in his work. Research has shown that he received commissions to paint on many occasions.

A booklet on the life and works of Edmund Fitzpatrick will be published in May. With that in mind, the committee is appealing to the public for information on any other Fitzpatrick paintings that may exist in Kilkenny. Confidentiality will be maintained. The committee can be contacted by email at stlachtainschurch@gmail.com or 087 6789 239.