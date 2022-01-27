Search

27 Jan 2022

Kilkenny Lotto player has less than two weeks to come forward to claim big prize!

Have you got a winning ticket?

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

27 Jan 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The National Lottery is continuing to urge Lotto players in Kilkenny City to check their old Lotto tickets from the Wednesday November 10 draw as a Match 5 prize worth €28,908 remains unclaimed. 
 
Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 - just under two weeks away!
 
The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday November 9 at the Circle K Service Station on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny City. 
 
The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Wednesday November 10 were: 06, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 and the bonus was 27. 
 
A National Lottery spokesperson has reminded all Lotto players of the importance of checking their tickets and has appealed to Kilkenny City players in particular to urgently check their old tickets to avoid missing out on this €28,908 prize.  
 
“If you are this Lotto Match 5 winner, please contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.” 
 

