Cheltenham Festival winner among the main attractions at Gowran

While most eyes will be firmly fixed on the Grade A Thyestes Chase, there is also a hugely appealing undercard at Gowran Park this afternoon.

Among the chief higlights is the 3 mile Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle which has seen the likes of War of Attrition and Presenting Percy win the race in the past.

The 2022 edition looks a sparkling contest in prospect as the 2019 Supreme Novice Hurdle winner Klassical Dream aims to continue his resurrection after being stepped up in trip last season.

The Willie Mullins trained hurdler returned from a serious injury at the end of last season where he ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Stayers Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival and he built on that when taking the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown last month.

As a result of those two victories, he has moved to the top of the market for the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham and the expectation is that he will prove too hot for his rivals on this occasion.

Chief among them are the Peter Fahey trained Royal Kahala while Commander of Fleet and Gentlemansgame are also in the field.

Elsewhere the Beginners chase will see Coeur Sublime go off a hot favourite as he aims to get off the mark over the bigger obstacles for the dynamic duo of Henry De Bromhead and Racheal Blackmore.

The card is rounded off by the PJ Foley Memorial Flat Race and in a race that has been very noteworthy over the last few years, Willie Mullins looks to have another exciting youngster as the Rich Ricci owned Mercurey makes his debut on the track.

There is also three competitive hurdle heats either side of the Galmoy with the Langtons Kilkenny Handicap Hurdle, Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Ladies Auction Maiden Hurdle and the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle all taking place.

Full Schedule

1pm- Langtons Kilkenny Handicap Hurdle (80-102) (4YO plus) 2m



1.35pm - Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Ladies Auction Maiden Hurdle (4YO plus) 2m 4½f



2.05pm- John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1) (5YO plus) 3m ½f

2.35pm - Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle (80-123) (4YO plus) 2m 4½f



3.05pm - Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase (Grade A) (5YO plus) 3m 1f



3.35pm - Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginners Chase (5YO plus) 2m



4.07pm - P.J. Foley Memorial Flat Race (4YO only) 2m



