Kilkenny athlete among recipients of Sports Scholarships from Cork University

Kilkenny's Ruby Millet has been rewarded for sporting excellence with a Scholarship at University College Cork (UCC).

The Castlecomer star competes internationally for Ireland in the women's long jump and in 2021 she competed in the European Under 23 Championships.

UCC has announced that a total of 75 athletes have been selected for the 21/22 UCC Sports Scholarship programme, with a further 20 students rewarded under UCC’s Sports Performance and Development programmes.

Athletes from across the country have been recognised, with scholarships awarded to students excelling in Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Camogie, Canoe, Gaelic Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Hockey, Hurling, Judo, Kickboxing, Rowing, Rugby, Soccer, Swimming and Waterpolo, and Table Tennis.

Among the other recipients are Olympian Meg Ryan, All-Ireland winner Mark Kehoe, FAI Cup winner Christina Dring, and Jack Kelleher, who was selected for the Irish u20 Six Nations squad last year.

These athletes have been selected following a detailed assessment of their sporting track record, development potential, and will qualify for additional performance support and services.

Aside from the financial support, UCC Sport athletes benefit from the support provided by the university’s club coaches, and specialist staff in the area of sports science and conditioning, nutrition, sports medicine, sports physiology, and sports analysis.