Kilkenny to be showcased to over 150million people on US and Canadian TV

The US TV travel show ‘Ireland with Michael’ is set to showcase Kilkenny as a holiday destination to audiences of 155 million people across the USA and Canada later this month.

Emmy nominated Irish singer-producer Michael Londra hosts the travel show which airs across the PBS network in the US and Canada.

In each episode, he takes viewers on an intriguing journey to both popular and lesser-known Irish destinations to learn about Irish history, meets local artisans, experience small-town pubs and food, and enjoy unique musical and cultural experiences.

In summer 2021 the host and crew travelled to Kilkenny to film a full episode in the medieval city and county.

In the episode, Michael meets concert violinist Patrick Rafter.

Rafter performs in the great hall of Kilkenny Castle and visits the old stables of the castle, which have been transformed into the Kilkenny Design Centre, showcasing the work of a variety of local crafters.

The episode then heads out into the streets of Kilkenny with High Kings member Darren Holden as they discuss their shared careers, performing on Broadway together, their love of hurling and the rivalry between their counties and Michael’s torn heart as this own father is from Kilkenny.

Michael performs his favourite Kilkenny song, ‘The Rose of Mooncoin’, in honour of his father.

Speaking of the new series release Michael says, "It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset. Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show.

"I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world."

Michael is delighted to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and very much hopes that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.

Pre-pandemic North America accounted for 33% of foreign earnings, the fastest-growing 'vacation market' for Irish tourism.

The ‘Ireland with Michael’ series is aired across PBS stations and can also be viewed internationally online via 'www.irelandwithmichael.com' or 'PBS.ORG'.