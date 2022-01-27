Investigations are ongoing into aggravated burglary in Inistioge

Investigations are ongoing into an aggravated burglary on the outskirts of Inistioge last Tuesday.
Four men broke into the home of a pensioner and ransacked tahe property before making off with a small amount of cash. The occupant was uninjured. A garda spokesperson confirmed investigations are ongoing and that no arrests have been made to date.
Meanwhile on Thursday a burglary took place at a house in Cypress Grove, Loughboy on Thursday between 3.30pm and 6pm. The front door was forced open and the house ransacked, an engagement ring was taken.
A house in Cluan Mhuire, Goresbridge was also broken into and ransacked on Thursday and there was also a break in reported at a property in Callan last week.
