27 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital
Twenty seven patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today according to the latest figures from The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Nationally there are 532 people waiting on trolleys.
Meanwhile according to the latest HSE figures there are 21 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital and there are no general hospital beds available.
