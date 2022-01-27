Search

27 Jan 2022

Housing Agency aims to improve affordability, supply and social inclusion in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

27 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The Housing Agency, a Government body working with the Department of Housing, local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies in the delivery of housing and housing services, have announced a number of local goals over the next three years.

The three primary goals are to provide more affordable housing, to increase the supply of social and private homes and to address social inclusion issues in Kilkenny and throughout Ireland.

Housing Agency CEO Bob Jordan, speaking today at the launch of the Agency’s new Statement of Strategy 2022-2024, stated that the Agency will use research, informed policy insights and data to work to achieve a housing system that meets the housing needs of the nation and promote viable, sustainable communities.

We look forward to supporting and equipping our key stakeholders in the housing system, including local authorities such as Kilkenny County Council and Approved Housing Bodies nationwide. We will work with them to deliver homes in sustainable communities that meet the range of needs that exist across Kilkenny and the rest of the country," he said.

"We are also working to increase the supply of affordable homes for people to buy. We will do this by supporting the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and local authorities with the Local-Authority-led Affordable Dwelling Purchase Scheme, which is about delivering affordable homes to purchase in specific targeted areas with affordability problems, and by supporting the reformed Local Authority Home Loan Scheme."

The Housing Agency have committed to continuing to play a strong role in delivering more social homes, promoting social inclusion, and supporting sustainable mixed communities by addressing the housing needs of those who face additional challenges in accessing and securing accommodation.

This includes assisting Kilkenny County Council and Approved Housing Bodies in Kilkenny with acquisitions, providing more technical services and supports to local authorities through their expanded 'Procurement and Delivery' unit, strengthening the 'Mortgage to Rent Scheme', supporting the 'National Housing Strategy for Disabled People' and expanding 'Housing First' to support those experiencing homelessness into permanent homes.

The Housing Agency’s new 'Statement of Strategy' is framed in the context of 'Housing for All', the Government’s housing plan for Ireland.

