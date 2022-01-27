Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 27, 2022

Sr Maura Drea

The death has occurred of Sr Maura Drea, (Loreto Convent, Granges Road, Kilkenny and late of Donegal and Cork) January 26, at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Tim and Sara, brothers Liam and Henry, sisters Cáit, Mairéad and Anne and her nephew Kieran. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen, sister-in-law Josie, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her Loreto Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4pm on Friday (Januar 28th) concluding with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Canice's Church followed by interment in St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge. In the interest of everyone's safety please respect mask wearing and social distancing in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

Anna Comerford (née Dunne)

The death has occurred of Anna Comerford (née Dunne), Ballevan, Ballycallan and formerly of Loughboy, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home, on Tuesday, January 25, in her 90th year.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Tom, children Marie (Kealy), Susan (Murray), Eamon, Thomas, Michael and Aine, grandchildren, sons-in-law Paul and Fergus, daughters-in-law Sylvia and Héléna, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, January 28, from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan (Eircode R95 W726) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. With the support and agreement of Anna’s Family, please adhere to guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and social distancing in both the funeral home and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation. House private please.

Rita Dargan

The death has occurred of Rita Dargan, Gowran House, Gowran, Kilkenny. Rita Dargan Gowran House, Gowran, died January 26, peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her sister Camilla. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister Vera, nieces Jane and Clare, nephews Neil, and Owen, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home Gowran House on Thursday from 5pm to 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Joyce

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Joyce, 3 Fr Albert Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / formerly of Uskerty, Coon, Kilkenny

Pre-deceased by her daughter Sandra, sister Trish, brothers Jimmy, Evan, and Ned. Sadly missed by her sons Darragh, Peter and Mark, brothers Paddy and Michael, sister Mary, niece Emma, sisters-in-law Kath and Kathleen, brother-in-law Tom, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.