Patients deserve better - call for more neurology nurses in Kilkenny area

Increasing the number of nurse specialists in neurology will reduce waiting lists, free up hospital resources and deliver real improvements for neurology patients here.



That’s according to the Neurological Alliance of Ireland (NAI), which has launched a new campaign seeking investment to tackle the serious shortage of nurse specialists in neurology at Waterford University Hospital.

Based on local and international recommendations, University Hospital Waterford needs six nurse specialists in neurology. The hospital has just one; a shortfall of five nurse specialists caring for people in Waterford and surrounding counties including Kilkenny.



Neurological conditions affect the brain and spinal cord. They are the leading cause of disability throughout the world and include many common conditions such as stroke, dementia, migraine, epilepsy and acquired brain injury as well as rare and genetic conditions.



Magdalen Rogers NAI Executive Director said: “There are 800,000 people living in Ireland with a neurological condition and they have been historically underserved by the health system. We know that 24,000 people are waiting for a neurology outpatient appointment, with 8,601 waiting more than 18 months resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment. Neurology patients deserve better.



“Investing in more nurse specialists in neurology is a cost-efficient way of freeing up capacity of neurology consultants, reducing waiting times and ensuring that patients in Waterford and across the country have access to the specialist support they need to manage their conditions.”



Nurse specialists in neurology provide a range of services to people with neurological conditions including nurse-led clinics, rapid access clinics, telephone advisory services and outreach services. They can significantly improve the quality of care at lower cost, mainly by preventing unnecessary admissions, through advice, information, support, counselling and – with appropriate safeguards – adjustments in medication.



The Patients Deserve Better campaign is supported by Roche and brings together over 30 non-profit organisations working with people with neurological conditions.