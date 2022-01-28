Community service order imposed at Kilkenny Court

A community service order of 200 hours was imposed on a defendant in lieu of three months in prison.
James Dowling, Kylefarney, Ballyfoyle was convicted of being intoxicated in a public place and of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Lover’s Lane on June 29, 2021.
On the date in question the defendant was ‘roaring and shouting’ at gardaí.
