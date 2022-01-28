Connolly's Red Mills to offer free admission at Gowran Park raceday next month

The dust has barely settled on a hugely successful Goffs Thyestes Day but Gowran Park are already gearing up for their Red Mills raceday on Saturday the 19th of February.

The meeting which sees the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase and Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle take centre stage will have free admission for anyone that is looking to attend.

In addition to the gate sponsorship RED MILLS will also fund the Stable Staff Canteen and the Owners and Trainers hospitality for those with runners on the day.

This year RED MILLS will celebrate 42 years of sponsorship at Gowran Park, where Joe Connolly has been Chairman for 25 years.

Ticket registration is open to the public from today, racegoers can visit www.gowranpark.ie and register for a maximum of four complimentary tickets per person, to the Red Mills Raceday.

Tickets will be limited based on the racecourse capacity and issued on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets much be pre-registered and e-tickets either downloaded or printed for access on the day. This will be a ticket only event, no tickets will be available on the gate.

Gareth Connolly, CEO, Connolly’s RED MILLS said; “This has been a long time coming and we are so thrilled to be back at Gowran for the RED MILLS Race Day and look forward to welcoming back racegoers on the 19th of February. This is a very important day for us, and we felt that this year of all year’s we wanted to make it as accessible as possible for people to get on track and enjoy the top-class racing, entertainment, and fashion.

"In recognition of our appreciation for loyal customers and their teams, RED MILLS will be sponsoring the stable staff canteen and Owner and Trainers lunches for those with runners on the day.

"We’ve been lucky to witness some super racing over the years on RED MILLS Day, with some memorable winners such as Un De Sceaux, Hardy Eustace, Danoli, Champagne Fever and many more. As we creep closer and closer to the Cheltenham Festival, we’re hoping we might see some of the contenders here at Gowran for the RED MILLS Hurdle and Chase.”

There will also be complementary tea or coffee for the first 500 racegoers as well as live entertainment throughout the day, including live music from After Dark in the RED MILLS Champions Quarter.

Eddie Scally, Manager Gowran Park; “This is a super initiative by RED MILLS who have a special connection with Gowran Park. We have been longing to welcome back the crowds and we’re really looking forward to RED MILLS Day. There is no doubt that the racing will be competitive, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on the potential contenders. It’s very important to me that racegoers have a good time, and we’ll have plenty of entertainment throughout the racecourse. We’d also like to thank Future Ticketing for supporting this event.”

The RED MILLS Store Country Style Event will take centre stage in the RED MILLS Style quarter with fashions show presented by MC Marietta Doran, a pop-up shop featuring brands such as Welligogs, Fairfax & Favor and Fox London. There will be prizes worth over €2,500 for the most Stylish racegoer on the day.