Kilkenny councillor urges locals to sort their passports out to avoid missing flights

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere is encouraging those who need new passports for travel to apply for them in plenty of time as the Department of Foreign Affairs is anticipating high demand in 2022.

Cllr. Cleere stated, “I would encourage those who are planning to travel in 2022, whose passports are already out of date or who have children who are first-time applicants, to apply now online.”

Nearly all Irish citizens can apply for first time passports and renewals online. The current turnaround time for simple renewals is 10 working days, complex renewals will take 15 working days and first-time applicants take 40 working days to process.

“Given the demand for passports expected by the Department this year, I would urge people to apply now to avoid missing your flight down the line,” Cleere added.

An urgent appointment service for passport renewal is also available at passports offices in Cork and Dublin. It offers a same day renewal service and appointments can be booked three days in advance.

A four-day renewal service is also available and these appointments can be booked three weeks in advance. Further information is available on the DFA website.

The Passport Service is anticipating demand for 1.75 million passports in 2022. This is based on the normal number of expected applications and ‘missed’ renewals in 2020 and 2021 due to a reduction in international travel.

