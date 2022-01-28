More than 30 patients waiting on a bed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today

Figures from the INMO show 33 people are waiting on a bed at St Luke's Hospital today.

Twenty are in the Emergency Department and 13 are on wards elsewhere, according to TrolleyWatch. Overcrowding is continuing to worsen, and the figure is up from 27 yesterday and 21 on Wednesday, when the INMO warned the national situation was out of control.

The organisation has called for direct intervention from the HSE and the Minister for Health.

“The situation in our hospitals, particularly University Hospital Limerick is now out of control," INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

“It is unacceptable to our members that this level of overcrowding is allowed to continue while Covid is still a very real feature in our hospitals.

“Time and time again, our members have called for real and meaningful action to curb the overcrowding crisis in our hospitals.

“We cannot go back to business as usual in our hospitals as society begins to reopen. Non-emergency care must be curtailed in our hospitals until the end of February to allow nurses and midwives to have some chance of doing their jobs safely.”