New housing development in Kilkenny City granted planning permission

The site at the junction of College Road, Callan Road and Circular Road in Kilkenny
Kilkenny County Council have granted planning permission to Hebron Ventures Ltd. to construct a new housing development at a site in Kilkenny City.
The development will be situated at the junction of College Road, Callan Road and Circular Road and will consist of 22 residential units.
Nine of these units will be three-bedroom own-door maisonettes, nine will be one-bedroom apartments and four will two-bedroom own door duplex units.
Vehicular entrance onto the Callan Road, bicycle and bin storage as well as landscaped public and communal open space are included in the approved plans.
Planning approval was granted on January 17, subject to 20 conditions.
