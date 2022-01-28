New pedestrian bridge is officially opened at Castlecomer

The local community of Castlecomer were out in force this afternoon for the official opening of the pedestrian footbridge in the outskirts of the town linking it to the Discovery Park.

The plaque was unveiled by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty and Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Municipal District of Castlecomer.

“The opening of this bridge is very much welcomed by the people of Castlecomer area, connecting and making it safer for residents and visitors alike to access the very popular Castlecomer Discovery Park. I want to acknowledge the commitment to and funding provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for this Project.” said Cllr. Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick on behalf of the Municipal District of Castlecomer also commented “I congratulate all stakeholders involved in getting this project to the stage of opening today. This will be a huge addition to the tourism offering in Castlecomer and is another example of Kilkenny County Council’s commitment to the promoting the development of Castlecomer as a tourist destination providing the visitor with an experience to remember.”

A key objective in the Castlecomer Local Area Plan 2018-2024 has now been realised with the construction of the pedestrian bridge over the river Dinin between the town centre and the Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The new Castlecomer Footbridge is located next to the existing protected road bridge, with tie-ins beyond the eastern and western ends of the current bridge. The bridge structure is a two-span steel box girder footbridge with a timber deck supported on piled concrete foundations. The supporting walls for the structure are clad in stone to sensitively complement the existing stonework on both sides of the bridge. The footbridge will be illuminated by lighting contained within the handrails and also provides for strategic lighting of the niches of the protected roadbridge.

Getting the project from inception to now, the footbridge opening has involved a collaborative effort by Kilkenny County Council, the Bridge Management Office in Kildare County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the appointed consultants RPS Consulting and the Contractor, Kennys Plant & Civils Ltd and their bridge fabrication specialist Thompsons of Carlow. The input of Inland Fisheries Ireland, NPWS and other stakeholders at various stages of the project lifecycle is also acknowledged.

In addition, the progression of the scheme to construction would not have been possible without the consent and co-operation of the landowners on both sides of the river and the support of the Castlecomer Discovery Park.