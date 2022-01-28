Search

28 Jan 2022

Large 55-unit housing development refused planning permission in Kilkenny

55-unit housing development refused planning permission in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

28 Jan 2022 7:34 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council have refused to grant planning permission for the construction of a 55-unit residential development at Rath Ullord on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The planning application, submitted by Madill Property Limited, included the provision of 15 houses of varying room types, 24 duplex units, a 3-storey mixed-use retail/apartment building and another three-story residential apartment building.

Also included in the plans was a facilities management building, a communal refuse storage pavilion, internal roads and footpaths, pedestrian crossing facilities, surface level car parking, public lighting and landscaping. 

Twenty formal submissions were made to the local authority in relation to the application.

The decision to refuse planning permission was made by the local authority on January 19, 2022.

