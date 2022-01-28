Search

28 Jan 2022

Kilkenny v Tipperary among the big TV picks on TG4's bumper GAA schedule

Kilkenny v Tipperary among the big TV picks on TG4's bumper GAA schedule

Kilkenny and Tipperary in action during the 2019 All-Ireland Hurling Final

Robert Cribbin

28 Jan 2022 7:34 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

TG4 will broadcast an unparalleled comprehensive schedule of Gaelic Games with 35 games live and exclusive from the Allianz Leagues (Football and Hurling) over the coming months. 

TG4 will show at least three live games each weekend; two will be live on TG4, while a third will be available to view live on the TG4 mobile and tablet Player app, in addition to deferred full coverage of the game on TG4 later that day. 

TG4’s coverage begins on the weekend of January 30 with Allianz Football League action including Mayo v Donegal, Tyrone v Monaghan and Kildare v Kerry.

The AIB All-Ireland Club Championships will culminate this spring on TG4 with the Club Championships (Senior, Intermediate and Junior) coming to their exciting conclusions. GAA fans will be looking forward to the return of this competition and to seeing the clash of County Champions after their unfortunate cancellations last year.

TG4 will also exclusively broadcast the finals GAA’s Higher Education Championships Finals, with the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final (February 16 7.20pm), and the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final (February 19 3.00pm). 

On St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), GAA Beo will be in Croke Park for the GAA Post Primary Schools finals with live coverage of the Masita Hogan Cup Final and the Masita Croke Cup final. 

In addition to TG4’s live coverage of games, GAA 2022, TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show, will air each Monday at 8pm.  The series will broadcast all the best action from the previous weekend’s games.

GAA Beo will continue to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of GAA on TG4. The series will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. He will be joined by a panel of expert analysts and commentators each week. 

The series is produced by Waterford based production company Nemeton TV. They also produce, Peil na mBan Beo, AFL Aussie Rules na mBan and TG4’s flagship Gaelic Games documentary series Laochra Gael. 

 Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said  “In 2021, which continued to be a challenging year for sport, TG4 broadcast 109 live GAA Games across its different viewing platforms. 850,000 people saw at least 70 minutes of GAA Beo on TG4, and the series had a reach of 1.8 million. TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are so proud to be able to continue doing so in 2022, and to bring this invaluable public service to the Island of Ireland. We will strive to make as many of our national games free to air to our audiences, whether that be on TG4, on the TG4 Player App or on our Spórt TG4 YouTube channel” 

Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues 2022

Date       Competition                                     Game                                   Throw-in               Broadcast Details 

30/1       Allianz Football League, D.1              Mayo v Donegal                   1.45pm                  Live on TG4
30/1        Allianz Football League, D.1             Tyrone v Monaghan             3.45pm                  Live on TG4
30/1        Allianz Football League, D.1             Kildare v Kerry                     2.00pm                  Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                    Deferred on TG4

6/2          Allianz Hurling League, D.1A             Wexford v Limerick              1.45pm                  Live on TG4
6/2          Allianz Hurling League, D.1B             Dublin v Waterford               3.45pm                  Live on TG4
6/2          TBC                                                    TBC                                     TBC                       Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                    Deferred on TG4

13/2        Allianz Hurling League, D.1A             Clare v Wexford                   1.45pm                   Live on TG4
13/2         Allianz Hurling League, D.1B            Tipperary v Kilkenny             3.45pm                 Live on TG4
 13/2        TBC                                                    TBC                                     TBC                      Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                    Deferred on TG4

20/2       Allianz Football League D.1               Kerry v Donegal                     1.45pm                Live on TG4
20/2       Allianz Football League D.1               Tyrone v Kildare                      3.45pm               Live on TG4
20/2        TBC                                                  TBC                                         TBC                     Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                    Deferred on TG4

27/2       Allianz Football League D.1               Kildare v Dublin                   1.45pm                   Live on TG4
27/2        Allianz Hurling League, D.1A             Limerick v Cork                   3.45pm                   Live on TG4
27/2        TBC                                                    TBC                                     TBC                      Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                    Deferred on TG4

6/3          TBC                                                      TBC                                     TBC                      Live on TG4
6/3          TBC                                                      TBC                                     TBC                      Live on TG4
6/3          TBC                                                      TBC                                     TBC                       Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                      Deferred on TG4

13/3       Allianz Football League D.1               Donegal v Monaghan              1.45pm                  Live on TG4
13/3       Allianz Football League D.1               Tyrone v Dublin                        3.45pm                  Live on TG4
13/3        TBC                                                   TBC                                         TBC                       Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                       Deferred on TG4

20/3       Allianz Hurling League, D.1                TBC                                         1.45pm                Live on TG4
20/3        Allianz Football League, D.1              Dublin v Donegal                     3.45pm                Live on TG4
20/3        TBC                                                    TBC                                        TBC                     Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                      Deferred on TG4

26/3       Allianz Hurling League, D.1                Semi-Final TBC                      TBC                         Live on TG4
27/3        Allianz Football League, D.1              TBC                                         TBC                         Live on TG4
27/3       Allianz Hurling League, D.1                Semi-Final TBC                      TBC                         Live on TG4
27/3        TBC                                                    TBC                                         TBC                        Live on TG4 Player App
                                                                                                                                                         Deferred on TG4

2/4          Allianz Hurling/Football TBC              Final                                        TBC                         Live on TG4
2/4          Allianz Hurling/Football TBC              Final                                        TBC                         Live on TG4
3/4          Allianz Hurling/Football TBC              Final                                        TBC                         Live on TG4
3/4          Allianz Hurling/Football TBC              Final                                        TBC                         Live on TG4
3/4          Allianz Hurling/Football TBC              Final                                        TBC                         Live on TG4
 

 AIB All-Ireland Club Championships

29/1       AIB Club Football (Senior)                  Kilcoo v St Finbarrs              3.00pm                  Live on TG4
29/1       AIB Club Football (Senior)                  K. Crokes v P. Pearses         5.00pm                  Live on TG4
 
5/2          AIB Club Hurling (TBC)                      Junior Final                           3.00pm                      Live on TG4
5/2          AIB Club Hurling (TBC)                      Intermediate Final                 5.00pm                       Live on TG4
6/2          AIB Club Football (TBC)                     Junior Final                           1.30pm                       Live on TG4
6/2          AIB Club Football (TBC)                     Intermediate Final                 3.30pm                       Live on TG4

12/2       AIB Club Football (Senior)                   TBC                                        5.00pm                        Live on TG4
12/2       AIB Club Hurling (Senior)                    TBC                                        3.00pm                       Live on TG4 

 

GAA’s Higher Education Championships Finals

16/2        Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup             Final                                        7.30pm                  Live on TG4
19/2        Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup           Final                                        3.15pm                  Live on TG4
 

GAA Post Primary Schools finals

17/3        Masita Hogan Cup                               Final                                        2.00pm                  Live on TG4
17/3        Masita Croke Cup                                Final                                        3.15pm                  Live on TG4

