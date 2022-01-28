Kilkenny v Tipperary among the big TV picks on TG4's bumper GAA schedule

TG4 will broadcast an unparalleled comprehensive schedule of Gaelic Games with 35 games live and exclusive from the Allianz Leagues (Football and Hurling) over the coming months.

TG4 will show at least three live games each weekend; two will be live on TG4, while a third will be available to view live on the TG4 mobile and tablet Player app, in addition to deferred full coverage of the game on TG4 later that day.

TG4’s coverage begins on the weekend of January 30 with Allianz Football League action including Mayo v Donegal, Tyrone v Monaghan and Kildare v Kerry.

The AIB All-Ireland Club Championships will culminate this spring on TG4 with the Club Championships (Senior, Intermediate and Junior) coming to their exciting conclusions. GAA fans will be looking forward to the return of this competition and to seeing the clash of County Champions after their unfortunate cancellations last year.

TG4 will also exclusively broadcast the finals GAA’s Higher Education Championships Finals, with the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final (February 16 7.20pm), and the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final (February 19 3.00pm).

On St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), GAA Beo will be in Croke Park for the GAA Post Primary Schools finals with live coverage of the Masita Hogan Cup Final and the Masita Croke Cup final.

In addition to TG4’s live coverage of games, GAA 2022, TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show, will air each Monday at 8pm. The series will broadcast all the best action from the previous weekend’s games.

GAA Beo will continue to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of GAA on TG4. The series will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. He will be joined by a panel of expert analysts and commentators each week.

The series is produced by Waterford based production company Nemeton TV. They also produce, Peil na mBan Beo, AFL Aussie Rules na mBan and TG4’s flagship Gaelic Games documentary series Laochra Gael.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said “In 2021, which continued to be a challenging year for sport, TG4 broadcast 109 live GAA Games across its different viewing platforms. 850,000 people saw at least 70 minutes of GAA Beo on TG4, and the series had a reach of 1.8 million. TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are so proud to be able to continue doing so in 2022, and to bring this invaluable public service to the Island of Ireland. We will strive to make as many of our national games free to air to our audiences, whether that be on TG4, on the TG4 Player App or on our Spórt TG4 YouTube channel”

Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues 2022

Date Competition Game Throw-in Broadcast Details

30/1 Allianz Football League, D.1 Mayo v Donegal 1.45pm Live on TG4

30/1 Allianz Football League, D.1 Tyrone v Monaghan 3.45pm Live on TG4

30/1 Allianz Football League, D.1 Kildare v Kerry 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

6/2 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Wexford v Limerick 1.45pm Live on TG4

6/2 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Dublin v Waterford 3.45pm Live on TG4

6/2 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

13/2 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Clare v Wexford 1.45pm Live on TG4

13/2 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Tipperary v Kilkenny 3.45pm Live on TG4

13/2 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

20/2 Allianz Football League D.1 Kerry v Donegal 1.45pm Live on TG4

20/2 Allianz Football League D.1 Tyrone v Kildare 3.45pm Live on TG4

20/2 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

27/2 Allianz Football League D.1 Kildare v Dublin 1.45pm Live on TG4

27/2 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Limerick v Cork 3.45pm Live on TG4

27/2 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

6/3 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4

6/3 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4

6/3 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

13/3 Allianz Football League D.1 Donegal v Monaghan 1.45pm Live on TG4

13/3 Allianz Football League D.1 Tyrone v Dublin 3.45pm Live on TG4

13/3 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

20/3 Allianz Hurling League, D.1 TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4

20/3 Allianz Football League, D.1 Dublin v Donegal 3.45pm Live on TG4

20/3 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

26/3 Allianz Hurling League, D.1 Semi-Final TBC TBC Live on TG4

27/3 Allianz Football League, D.1 TBC TBC Live on TG4

27/3 Allianz Hurling League, D.1 Semi-Final TBC TBC Live on TG4

27/3 TBC TBC TBC Live on TG4 Player App

Deferred on TG4

2/4 Allianz Hurling/Football TBC Final TBC Live on TG4

2/4 Allianz Hurling/Football TBC Final TBC Live on TG4

3/4 Allianz Hurling/Football TBC Final TBC Live on TG4

3/4 Allianz Hurling/Football TBC Final TBC Live on TG4

3/4 Allianz Hurling/Football TBC Final TBC Live on TG4



AIB All-Ireland Club Championships

29/1 AIB Club Football (Senior) Kilcoo v St Finbarrs 3.00pm Live on TG4

29/1 AIB Club Football (Senior) K. Crokes v P. Pearses 5.00pm Live on TG4



5/2 AIB Club Hurling (TBC) Junior Final 3.00pm Live on TG4

5/2 AIB Club Hurling (TBC) Intermediate Final 5.00pm Live on TG4

6/2 AIB Club Football (TBC) Junior Final 1.30pm Live on TG4

6/2 AIB Club Football (TBC) Intermediate Final 3.30pm Live on TG4

12/2 AIB Club Football (Senior) TBC 5.00pm Live on TG4

12/2 AIB Club Hurling (Senior) TBC 3.00pm Live on TG4

GAA’s Higher Education Championships Finals

16/2 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final 7.30pm Live on TG4

19/2 Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final 3.15pm Live on TG4



GAA Post Primary Schools finals

17/3 Masita Hogan Cup Final 2.00pm Live on TG4

17/3 Masita Croke Cup Final 3.15pm Live on TG4