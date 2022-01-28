New date set for Kilkenny Business Awards 2021

Kilkenny Chamber has announced a new date to celebrate the Kilkenny Business Awards 2021.

The event was postponed last November due to safety concerns and rising covid case numbers. Today, Kilkenny Chamber, and main sponsors, TransferMate have announced that the event will go ahead in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Tickets are now available from www.kilkennychamber.ie.

The event will take place almost two years, to the day, since the Government asked the people of Ireland to restrict movements and work from home as Covid 19 took hold. No one could have anticipated that it would take two years to begin to emerge from the Pandemic. Nor could they anticipate the challenges people would face, not least the Irish business community.

The gala awards ceremony will celebrate the resilience and determination of the local economy with 18 awards. A new category for 2021 will honour the Best Business Pivot in the Pandemic. A special recognition for local businesses with an exceptional Covid-19 story to tell. Local businesses that, in the face of an unprecedented global pandemic, lockdown, restrictions, closures and much uncertainty, have not only survived but thrived, adapted and grown. The coveted Lifetime Achievement Award, President’s Award plus the overall business of the year will also be announced on March 12th.

After a challenging two years, the flagship event provides a long-awaited opportunity to meet and network, in person, with colleagues, clients and friends from Kilkenny’s business community.

“The date is set to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of local business. Kilkenny Chamber is thrilled to announce the return of its flagship gala event on March 12," said Colin Ahern, President of Kilkenny Chamber.

"The event will be a special reunion and chance for people to meet face to face in a safe environment. I am looking forward to meeting friends and colleagues to celebrate everything that we have achieved across the county under unprecedented circumstances.”

The evening of celebration will start with a champagne reception from 6pm in the Conference Centre at Lyrath Estate Hotel followed by a delicious four-course dinner. Host Helen Carrol will announce the winners throughout the evening. Music by the Party Girls will round off the evening.

Tickets are limited. Those interested in attending can contact admin@kilkennychamber.ie or see www.kilkennychamber.ie for more information. The event will be held with all necessary safety precautions and in strict adherence to the Government guidelines.