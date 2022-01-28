Women's Hockey- Second win of 2022 for Kilkenny Firsts

The Kilkenny ladies first squad secured their second victory of 2022 after a real battle against a travelling Terenure side.

The game began with a frantic pace, with both sides threatening the opposition goal on several occasions. Kilkenny forwards Ava Murphy and Sara Browne worked tirelessly up front, piling pressure on the Terenure defenders.

As the Cats settled into the game, they began to string some wonderful passes together. Their efforts were eventually rewarded in the second quarter when they won a series of short corners.

Midfielder Linda Caulfield was quickest off the mark after Sue Shirley’s well stuck shot was saved by the Terenure goalkeeper.

Caulfield calmly slotted the ball between the ’keeper’s legs, giving Kilkenny a marginal lead heading into half-time.

Kilkenny played some of their best hockey in the third quarter with wingers Ally Carter, Paula Farrell and Micaela Sanderson providing inch-perfect passes to their oncoming forwards. Kilkenny stalwart Sinead Connery bagged her team a second goal early in the third quarter, which was quickly followed by a third goal from newcomer to the team, Lily Grace.

Kilkenny looked to be cruising in the game, but the travelling side never gave up the fight. The hosts took their foot off the pedal and, in doing so, conceded two goals in close succession. With only one goal between the teams and 10 minutes still left for play, Kilkenny suddenly had a game on their hands.

Determined to secure the win, Kilkenny went in search of a fourth goal. The league leaders showed their class late in the final quarter when they attacked the Terenure goal.

Kilkenny defenders Ciara Clarke, Niamh Spratt O’Shea and Clair Phelan worked the ball cleverly up the field and eventually picked out Lily Grace, who sealed the victory for the Cats with a fourth goal on the stroke of full-time.

The Kilkenny first team will go in search of their third win of the year when they travel away to Skerries Hockey Club on Saturday.

Kilkenny Firsts: Doireann McCurdy, Niamh Spratt O’Shea, Ciara Clarke, Clair Phelan (C), Tyla Sanderson, Sinead Connery, Linda Caulfield, Megan Sherwood, Paula Farrell, Laura Walshe, Micaela Sanderson, Ally Carter, Sue Shirley, Sara Browne, Ava Murphy, Lily Grace.