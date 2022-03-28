Kilkenny resident Michael shares secret to long life as he celebrates 100th birthday

A very happy birthday to Michael McCarthy, currently a resident at Drakelands Nursing Home.

Michael turned 100 on FridayMarch 25. His secret to a long life, he says, is everything in moderation and then moderation in moderation!

He was born in Cork and moved from Charleville after he signed up for the Irish army. He was stationed in the castle in Kilkenny and often speaks of the time he climbed over the castle wall to go to a local dance in the Desert Hall, this is where he met his bride-to-be Kitty Dunlop. She was working in the Boot Factory in Kilkenny at the time.

The happy couple were married in St Canice’s Church. They moved to London in the 1950s and he was a London bus driver for over 40 years where he joined the transport rowing team.

He continued to keep fit even after retirement and both him and Kitty returned to Ireland where they lived in Meadow Way, Newpark for many years. Kitty sadly passed a few years ago and Michael moved into Drakelands shortly after.

He has family all over the world, and travelled down to Australia many times over the years to visit his daughter and three grandchildren.

His daughter Joan lives in Kilkenny, his son in Cork and his other daughter Margaret lives in Australia. Grandaughter Hayley will shortly be travelling over next month to see him. Friends and family everywhere wish him a very happy birthday!