Community rallies round Kilkenny man who lost his brother and home in house fire

Family and friends of the brother of a man who died in a house fire last Wednesday are rallying around him and have organised a fundraiser.

Oliver Brennan was killed in a fire at his home in Jenkinstown, where he lived with his brother Dominic.

The house was destroyed and Dom's family are appealing to people to make a contribution if they can to help Dominic rebuild his life.

To date over €15,000 has been raised.

Kilkenny camogie manager, Brian Dowling is also asking people to support the fundraiser which is in aid of his uncle.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to raise funds.

Organiser Sean Dowling said that any donation will be greatly appreciated.

“Dominic, now stricken with grief, homeless and with nothing but the dog that also escaped is now left to rebuild his life from scratch and as a family and community, we have organised this fundraiser with the hope that we can lighten the financial load for Dominic and show our solidarity and support.

“As Dominic and Oliver’s family we want to our express our deep gratitude for any support you can give. We appreciate that right now everyone is under enormous financial stress and there are so many worthy causes to donate to. Any donation no matter how small is greatly appreciated.”

To donate go to

https://gofund.me/0cb7676a