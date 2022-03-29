Kilkenny ready to 'Climb With Charlie' this weekend - get involved!

Thousands of people all around Kilkenny will be climbing hills and mountains this weekend as part of the ‘Climb with Charlie’ campaign.

There is incredible optimism building across the county ahead of Saturday, as is evident from Cllr Joe Malone, who will lead a special fundraising climb up Cross Mountain in Medjugorje.

In the run-up to the big event, Cllr Malone has been organising regular weekly fundraising walks in different parts of Kilkenny.

Charlie Bird himself came down with his wife Claire to take part in a recent walk organised in Kilkenny City and that event helped to galvanise local support around the initiative.

On Monday, Cllr Malone was presented with a cheque from Kilkenny City Vocational School (KCVS) for the climb, and he has been incredibly grateful for all donations received so far.

“Thanks to all the people who have got behind the campaign and have supported us across the last four Saturdays on the weekly walks,” he said.

“Local people, schools such as KCVS and businesses including Flowers By Lucy and Perfecto Print have all been an invaluable help.”

This Thursday, Malone and a team of eight will fly to Medjugorje, and the climb up Cross Mountain will take place on Saturday, April 2, Climb With Charlie Day.

The weekly walks have already generated some very heartfelt conversations around Motor Neurone Disease (MND), Malone confirmed.

“It’s been an eye-opener. There are so many people affected and it has been incredible to share stories with people about MND and at the same time raise awareness and vital funds that’ll hopefully contribute to finding a cure.”

If you’d like to donate to Joe Malone’s fundraiser visit: www.idonate.ie/JoeMalone108

To organise your own climb, find a local climb, raise funds, or donate directly to the national cause, visit ‘climbwithcharlie.ie’.

The idea of climbing for the cause is to show support and solidarity with the thousands of people who climb mountains every day due to their physical and mental health challenges.

All funds raised will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is the only organisation of its kind in the country providing specialised services to families affected by this terminal condition.

Pieta House offers free, one-to-one counselling to anyone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, engaging in self-harm or who has been bereaved by suicide.