UPMC Aut Even to establish joint pain clinic for April in Kilkenny

UPMC has announced the establishment of a UPMC Joint Pain Clinic in Kilkenny at the UPMC Aut Even Hospital that will operate for the month of April.

The clinic will run in response to the high number of communications received from patients getting in touch about services.

The Joint Pain Clinic for the people of Kilkenny will operate as a self-referral clinic, Monday to Friday (051-376827), in full accordance with Covid-19 protocols, that will cater to those in need of assessment for joint pain who can attend and get an assessment. Should a subsequent referral for more specialised care be required, this can be taken care of by the onsite team of specialists at the hospital.

Speaking following the announcement, Claire Phelan, General Manager, UPMC Aut Even Hospital, said: “We have decided to establish a UPMC Joint Pain Clinic that will run throughout the month of April, where those suffering with acute or ongoing joint pain can visit us and be seen by a specialist who will be able to advise on their next steps of care. Recently, we have received a lot of feedback from patients, and we hope that this will provide an opportunity for them to be able to attend and have a consultation.

“We hope people suffering acute or ongoing joint pain grasp this opportunity to visit the clinic and speak to a specialist throughout the month. Men and women across Kilkenny suffering with their knees, hips, wrists or shoulders etc. should not be sitting at home, dealing with acute or ongoing pain and suffering in silence. I am calling on them to access care and visit the Joint Pain Clinic throughout the month of April and take the first step in their treatment,” said Ms Phelan.

The Joint Pain Clinic will be staffed by UPMC physiotherapists who will assess each patient, prescribe treatment or be able to refer them to a Consultant across public and private hospitals, should that be required.

For further information on the UPMC Joint Pain Clinic, or to make an appointment in either location in Kilkenny or Waterford, please contact 051-376827.