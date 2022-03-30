Search

31 Mar 2022

Summer lifeguards wanted for Rivers Nore and Barrow

Kilkenny County Council is now hiring

KILKENNY

A Kilkenny lifeguard in action

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

30 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council is planning ahead for the summer and is recruiting lifeguards for swimming spots on the Nore and Barrow Rivers.

But you'll have to be quick - the closing date is tomorrow - March 31.

Candidates should not be less than 17 years on 31st May 2022 and have, as a minimum, a current Water Safety Ireland Inland Open Waterway or Beach Lifeguard Qualification or have achieved this by 31st May 2022, or equivalent qualification as recognised by International Lifesaving Federation (ILS).

All candidates will be required to undergo a practical test in BLS, swimming ability, lifesaving technique and theory test conducted by a Water Safety Ireland Examiner (see Qualifications for further information). Applicants who pass the practical test will be requested to attend for interview.

Lifeguards will be required to work irregular hours including work at weekends and particularly over holiday weekends. The recruitment of successful candidates will be subject to receipt of satisfactory Garda Vetting Report and References.

To submit your application go to: https://kilkennycoco.ie/eng/your_council/jobs-vacancies/vacancies-temporary-lifeguards-summer-season-2022.html

Pictures: Boost for 12 Kilkenny groups as Lions Club lend a helping hand

Click through to see the pictures by Vicky Comerford

'It seems really dangerous and thrilling' - Hollywood actor expresses love for hurling

Teenager jailed for six weeks for racist abuse targeted at Marcus Rashford

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media