Summer lifeguards wanted for Rivers Nore and Barrow

A Kilkenny lifeguard in action
Kilkenny County Council is planning ahead for the summer and is recruiting lifeguards for swimming spots on the Nore and Barrow Rivers.
But you'll have to be quick - the closing date is tomorrow - March 31.
Candidates should not be less than 17 years on 31st May 2022 and have, as a minimum, a current Water Safety Ireland Inland Open Waterway or Beach Lifeguard Qualification or have achieved this by 31st May 2022, or equivalent qualification as recognised by International Lifesaving Federation (ILS).
All candidates will be required to undergo a practical test in BLS, swimming ability, lifesaving technique and theory test conducted by a Water Safety Ireland Examiner (see Qualifications for further information). Applicants who pass the practical test will be requested to attend for interview.
Lifeguards will be required to work irregular hours including work at weekends and particularly over holiday weekends. The recruitment of successful candidates will be subject to receipt of satisfactory Garda Vetting Report and References.
To submit your application go to: https://kilkennycoco.ie/eng/your_council/jobs-vacancies/vacancies-temporary-lifeguards-summer-season-2022.html
