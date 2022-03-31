Search

31 Mar 2022

Kilmoganny waste water treatment scheme to be upgraded

'Investment will improve water quality in local rivers,' says John Paul Phelan

KILKENNY

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

31 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilmoganny waste water treatment scheme in Kilkenny is to be upgraded, local TD John Paul Phelan has said.

The works are part of an investment package and plans by Irish Water to upgrade 12 wastewater treatment plants that will benefit rural communities and protect local rivers. Once complete, the newly upgraded plants will provide additional treatment capacity, improve water quality in rivers and safeguard water supplies.

“This investment supports the objectives of Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan and will improve water quality in local rivers. A key tool in the implementation of the Water Framework Directive, the River Basin Management Plan aims to protect, improve and sustainably manage our water environment," said Deputy Phelan.

“Achieving good water quality in our rivers, lakes and coastal waters is essential for protecting Ireland’s drinking water sources, the environment and people’s quality of life. I welcome this announcement.

“Once upgraded, these plants will help support the recovery of rural areas from the economic impacts of the pandemic. The plant upgrades will result in improvements to water quality in local rivers and support social and economic growth within these areas. All of the plant upgrades are due to be completed by 2025."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media