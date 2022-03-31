Kilmoganny waste water treatment scheme to be upgraded

File picture
Kilmoganny waste water treatment scheme in Kilkenny is to be upgraded, local TD John Paul Phelan has said.
The works are part of an investment package and plans by Irish Water to upgrade 12 wastewater treatment plants that will benefit rural communities and protect local rivers. Once complete, the newly upgraded plants will provide additional treatment capacity, improve water quality in rivers and safeguard water supplies.
“This investment supports the objectives of Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan and will improve water quality in local rivers. A key tool in the implementation of the Water Framework Directive, the River Basin Management Plan aims to protect, improve and sustainably manage our water environment," said Deputy Phelan.
“Achieving good water quality in our rivers, lakes and coastal waters is essential for protecting Ireland’s drinking water sources, the environment and people’s quality of life. I welcome this announcement.
“Once upgraded, these plants will help support the recovery of rural areas from the economic impacts of the pandemic. The plant upgrades will result in improvements to water quality in local rivers and support social and economic growth within these areas. All of the plant upgrades are due to be completed by 2025."
