31 Mar 2022

Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy named in Irish squad ahead of crucial World Cup Qualifier with Sweden

Ellen Molloy

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

31 Mar 2022 5:33 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

After a promising start to the new Women's National league season, Ellen Molloy has been called up to the Republic Of Ireland Squad ahead of next month's World Cup Qualifier with Sweden.

The Wexford Youths youngster has been in early season goal scoring form for her club and she's in a squad that has six players from the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League, including Shelbourne duo Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin who both made their senior debuts last month.

Irish boss Vera Pauw has named a 27 player travelling party for the game with the Swedes in Gothenburg on April 12 and they currently sit second in Group A on seven points after four games played, trailing behind World No 2 Sweden who have collected 15 points from five games so far.

Injuries rule out Diane Caldwell (arm), Savannah McCarthy (knee), Niamh Farrelly (ankle), Emily Whelan (quad) and Aoife Colvill (knee), while Saoirse Noonan is continuing her recovery from a knee injury.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)

