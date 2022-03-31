Search

31 Mar 2022

Two former Kilkenny students to represent Ireland at U21 Junior Hockey World Cup

KILKENNY

Yasmin Pratt and Ellie McLoughlin

Christopher Dunne

31 Mar 2022 6:34 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Two past pupils of Kilkenny College, forward Yasmin Pratt and goalkeeper Ellie McLoughlin, have been selected to represent Ireland at the U21 Junior Hockey World Cup in South Africa.

Ireland will be battling with South Africa and England in their Pool with the top two teams advancing further into the tournament.

Ukraine were also originally meant to be the same pool, but were forced to withdraw following the national conflict with Russia.

The 2022 Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will be the ninth edition of the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, the biennial women's under-21 field hockey world championship organized by the International Hockey Federation.

Argentina are the defending champions. The Netherlands are the most successful team, having won the tournament three times.

The tournament gets underway tomorrow, April 1, 2022.

Junior World Cup Pool Matches:

2nd April: IRL v ENG 4:00pm

4th April: IRL v RSA 10:00am.

Ireland U21 squad:

Ellie McLoughlin (GK) Kilkenny College / University College Dublin

Holly Micklem (GK) Old Alex / Trinity College

KJ Marshall (Def) UCD / University College Dublin

Caitlin Sherin (Def) Loreto / Dublin City University (Co-Captain)

Emma Paul (Def) UCD / University College Dublin

Sarah McAuley (Def) UCD / University College Dublin

Ellen Reid (Def) Loughborough Students

Caoimhe Perdue (Def/Mid) UCC / University College Cork (Co-Captain)

Anna Horan (Def/Mid) Catholic Institute / Mary Immaculate College

Siofra Murdoch (Def/Mid) Harvard, USA / Harvard University

Christina Hamill (Mid) Loreto / Technical University Dublin

Amy Elliott (Mid) UCD / University College Dublin

Lisa Mulcahy (Mid/Def) Loreto / University College Dublin

Sophia Cole (Mid/Def) UCD / University College Dublin

Siofra O’Brien (Fwd) Loreto / Technical University Dublin

Nadia Benallal (Fwd) Beeston/Nottingham Trent University

Rachel Kelly (Fwd/ Mid) UCD / University College Dublin

Yasmin Pratt (Fwd) Kilkenny College / IT Carlow

Aoife Taaffe (Fwd) Loreto / University College Dublin

Mikayla Power (Fwd) Old Alex/Wesley College 

