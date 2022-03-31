Two former Kilkenny students to represent Ireland at U21 Junior Hockey World Cup

Yasmin Pratt and Ellie McLoughlin
Two past pupils of Kilkenny College, forward Yasmin Pratt and goalkeeper Ellie McLoughlin, have been selected to represent Ireland at the U21 Junior Hockey World Cup in South Africa.
Ireland will be battling with South Africa and England in their Pool with the top two teams advancing further into the tournament.
Ukraine were also originally meant to be the same pool, but were forced to withdraw following the national conflict with Russia.
The 2022 Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will be the ninth edition of the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, the biennial women's under-21 field hockey world championship organized by the International Hockey Federation.
Argentina are the defending champions. The Netherlands are the most successful team, having won the tournament three times.
The tournament gets underway tomorrow, April 1, 2022.
Junior World Cup Pool Matches:
2nd April: IRL v ENG 4:00pm
4th April: IRL v RSA 10:00am.
Ireland U21 squad:
Ellie McLoughlin (GK) Kilkenny College / University College Dublin
Holly Micklem (GK) Old Alex / Trinity College
KJ Marshall (Def) UCD / University College Dublin
Caitlin Sherin (Def) Loreto / Dublin City University (Co-Captain)
Emma Paul (Def) UCD / University College Dublin
Sarah McAuley (Def) UCD / University College Dublin
Ellen Reid (Def) Loughborough Students
Caoimhe Perdue (Def/Mid) UCC / University College Cork (Co-Captain)
Anna Horan (Def/Mid) Catholic Institute / Mary Immaculate College
Siofra Murdoch (Def/Mid) Harvard, USA / Harvard University
Christina Hamill (Mid) Loreto / Technical University Dublin
Amy Elliott (Mid) UCD / University College Dublin
Lisa Mulcahy (Mid/Def) Loreto / University College Dublin
Sophia Cole (Mid/Def) UCD / University College Dublin
Siofra O’Brien (Fwd) Loreto / Technical University Dublin
Nadia Benallal (Fwd) Beeston/Nottingham Trent University
Rachel Kelly (Fwd/ Mid) UCD / University College Dublin
Yasmin Pratt (Fwd) Kilkenny College / IT Carlow
Aoife Taaffe (Fwd) Loreto / University College Dublin
Mikayla Power (Fwd) Old Alex/Wesley College
