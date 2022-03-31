Sixteen new homes planned for Kilkenny village

Greenfield Homes Ltd are seeking planning permission from Kilkenny County Council to construct sixteen two-storey semi-detached dwellings at Friars Hill Estate, Graiguenamanagh, County Kilkenny.
The applicant also seeks permission for a bored well, connection to the existing public foul & stormwater sewer and all associated infrastructural works.
A decision on the application is due to be made by the local authority by May 19, 2022.
