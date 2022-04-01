Search

02 Apr 2022

Irish truckers vow to bring Dublin to 'complete lockdown' with fuel price protest

Irish truckers vow to bring Dublin to 'complete lockdown' with fuel price protest

PIC: The People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest/Facebook

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

01 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A group of Irish truckers have said they will bring Dublin into a "complete lockdown for as long as it takes" in their bid for fairer fuel prices.

The People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest, formerly named the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices group on Facebook, have shared details of their planned protest in Dublin on April 11 on social media.

They said: "Dublin will be in complete lockdown and for as long as it takes until our demands are agreed upon by Government."

The group is demanding that petrol and diesel prices be capped at €1.10 and €1.20 respectively with green diesel and home heating oil capped at €0.65. They also demand carbon tax be scrapped altogether and Eamon Ryan "step down with immediate effect."

They say: "This will benefit each and every individual, home and business in Ireland. We have picked Monday the 11th as it will not interfere with school kids getting to and from school. This will also allow for bus operators to attend.

"We would advise if you have an appointment in Dublin that week that you reschedule where possible. For those making essential journeys, please give extra travel time.

"We will have no spokesperson as we want the nation to be addressed on this matter.

"You will see people and vehicles from all sectors and organisations as well as individual members of the public. From farmers, fishing operators, truckers, hauliers, taxis, buses, nurses, private care workers, builders, plant operators and so on. We ask you all to show support."

They asked people to get #IrishFuelProtest trending on social media.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media