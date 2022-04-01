Kilkenny campaigner Vicky Phelan sends good luck to Charlie Bird and shares health update

Vicky Phelan has sent a message of support to Charlie Bird ahead of his Croagh Patrick climb this weekend for 'Climb With Charlie Day'.

Charlie, and hundreds of people across Ireland, are taking part in the climb to raise money for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Vicky was supposed to be joining Charlie on his climb however she has unfortunately had to pull out due to her ill health.

Despite this, Vicky will be well represented as her family including her mother and father who will be taking part in the climb.

In a video on Instagram, Vicky wished Charlie and the rest of the participants luck with the event and said she would be there in spirit.

The campaigner returned to social media this week after taking a break due to her health and she shared an update with her followers.

In a post the Kilkenny woman said: "I'm BACK! For now anyway....I am finally back walking on my own two feet for more than a few feet without having to use a four wheel or three wheel mobility aid and, oh boy, does it feel good

"My back is still not great and I can only walk very short distances and am still in pain BUT it is manageable AND I can get out of the house."

The mother of two also shared some pictures from her recent trip to Adare Manor where she treated her mother and godmother to afternoon tea for their birthdays.

She continued: "And boy have I gotten out of the house in style this week. I wanted to treat my mother and my godmother to afternoon tea at Adare Manor for their birthdays, which they both celebrated in March.

"Two weeks ago, I honestly thought it would never happen BUT the human body and the human spirit are AMAZING things

"And so, today my aunt picked me up from my house and whisked us off to Adare Manor where we spent the whole afternoon drinking various different teas and coffees and enjoying the savoury and sweet treats that staff kept bringing to our table.

"We had a most fabulous afternoon and made more wonderful memories."