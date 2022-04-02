Abandoned manor home on the border with Kilkenny going to auction next week - see more!

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics

APRIL 6, VIA BIDX1

Mayfield House, Portlaw, Co. Waterford

Ever dreamed of owning your own manor house and estate? BidX1 might be able to help you out with that.

The auction firm will soon be bringing Mayfield House in Portlaw, just over the Kilkenny border, under the hammer.

The property was originally built in 1740 and underwent improvements in the 1840s giving the distinguished Italian style that can still be seen today.

The property benefits from a large site area, offering significant development potential (subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents).

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describe the property as 'an imposing, well-composed, substantial house built for the Malcomson family to designs prepared by William Tinsley (1804 – 1885)'.

They continue, "The house is distinguished by the elegant entrance tower, which augments the Italianate Classical quality of the composition. Now in ruins, and having been exposed to architectural salvage, much of the original fabric has been lost, although the remains of some fine detailing to the openings survive intact, contributing to the design quality of the site.

"The house forms an elegant centrepiece in extensive grounds originally accommodating the Malcomson cotton factory complex, and remains an imposing, although increasingly obscured, landmark of some Romantic quality in the townscape."

Total site area extending to approximately 2.45 Hectares (6.05 acres). GUIDE PRICE: €300,000.

