IFA Grain Chairman welcomes clarity on new tillage scheme

IFA National Grain Chairman Kieran McEvoy has welcomed the official launch of the €10m Tillage Incentive Scheme by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

He said the provision of funds towards the increased production of tillage crops in this country was much needed and long overdue.

He also welcomed the fact that there was no provision in the scheme to apply a linear cut if the scheme is oversubscribed. “It’s important that the Minister includes everybody who answers the call to plant more crops.”

“With the unseasonably warm temperatures in March, land has dried out well across the country and we would encourage farmers to consider planting tillage crops under the terms and conditions of this scheme,” he said.

An exemption from the crop diversification requirement in 2022 will also apply. Full details of the scheme are here.

“With input costs at unprecedented levels, it’s important that farmers can concentrate on producing crops which return the best possible margin in 2022,” he concluded.